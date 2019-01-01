Aaron Carter explains face tattoo: 'Medusa is my protector'

Aaron Carter hopes his new Medusa face tattoo will help protect him from negativity.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to show off his latest inking last month, boldly declaring in the caption: "IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW."

Explaining the meaning behind the extravagant design, the I Want Candy singer told Entertainment Tonight: "Medusa is my protector. If you want to come at me with some negativity, my Medusa will stare you in the eye and turn you into stone."

While fans questioned whether the star – who was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, manic depression, and acute anxiety – should have been given the inking, artist Herchell Carrasco told TMZ he gave Aaron the standard assessment beforehand.

"I assessed the situation and I genuinely felt he was in a good place mentally to get tattooed," he explained.

Last month, Aaron's brother, Backstreet Boys musician Nick Carter, filed for a protection order against his sibling, claiming Aaron harboured thoughts of killing his wife and their unborn daughter.

Aaron's twin sister Angel Conrad later requested a similar restraining order. The troubled singer denies the allegations, insisting his family is trying to "control" him.

However, the singer spoke to the publication along with his mother Jane, ahead of their appearance on reality show Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, and she made it clear she fully supports her son amid his ongoing feud with his siblings.

"Aaron loves his family very much, and that's where his heart is at," she explained. "That's where he's coming from. He's coming from love."