Sophie Turner calls out Joe Jonas over 'best day ever' post

Sophie Turner was less than impressed by her husband Joe Jonas' latest Instagram post.

Joe was joined by brothers Kevin and Nick for a special event at the Coors Light brewery in Colorado as the Jonas Brothers took a break from their Happiness Begins Tour - and it seems the Sucker trio had a pretty good time.

"Best. Day. Ever. @coorslight," he penned beneath a snap of the three at the brewery.

However, Sophie, who has wed the musician in two separate ceremonies this year, made it clear she didn't care for her beau's caption at all.

"Really? The BEST day EVER!? Interesting..." she commented, before Joe cheekily replied: "True. This is the 2nd best day ever."

Brewers at the U.S. company have created a special batch bearing the siblings' name and faces, after Joe raved about the beverage in captions on photos he shared from the couple's second wedding over the summer.

"I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary," he said at the time.

Coors bosses created custom Joe + Sophie bottles for the nuptials, which took place at the historic Chateau de Tourreau in the South of France on 29 June.

Sophie wore a custom bridal gown designed by Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere, and her Game of Thrones on-screen sister Maisie Williams served as one of her bridesmaids at the star-studded wedding.

The couple first exchanged vows in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May.