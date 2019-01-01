NEWS Tones and I’s Dance Monkey sees off Travis Scott to claim second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Tones and I’s Dance Monkey extends its reign at Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart, holding off a fierce challenge from Travis Scott’s Highest in the Room.



Dance Monkey notched up over 71,000 chart sales this week, including 7.34 million streams, to claim a second week at the summit.



Travis’s Highest in the Room, a new entry at Number 2, becomes his second Top 10 and his highest ever chart peak in the UK.



Dermot Kennedy, who tops this week's Official Albums Chart, scores his first UK Top 10, as Outnumbered advances six slots to a new peak of Number 8; Jorja Smith lands her highest charting single as Be Honest, feat. Burna Boy, rises four places to 11; and Sam Feldt's Post Malone ft. Rani, rebounds four to a new peak of 13.



Justin Bieber's collaboration with country duo Dan & Shay, 10,000 Hours, starts at 19; Buss Down, from Aitch feat Ziezie climbs five to break the Top 20 at 20; while Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B's team-up on South of the Border is up sixteen places to 24.



After a near-miss earlier in the year, Summer Walker lands her first ever UK Top 40 hit with Playing Games, which rockets 68 slots to 25; Camila Cabello pops up again, this time rising eight to 29 with Liar; Riton & Oliver Heldens also advance eight with Turn Me On feat Vula, to 29; and Halsey scores an eighth Top 40 with Graveyard, up eleven to 38.