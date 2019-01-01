NEWS Harry Styles wows fans as he drops first new tune in two years Newsdesk Share with :







Harry Styles has made his much-anticipated return to the music industry with the new tune Lights Up, which he dropped alongside an incredibly sexy video on Friday.



The former One Direction star has been teasing fans about his comeback for the past week, and treated them to his first new music in two years at the stroke of midnight on Friday.



The dreamy tune sees the 25-year-old sing about finding himself, as he croons: "All the lights couldn't put out the dark / Running through my heart /Lights up and they know who you are / Do you know who you are?"



In the video, which was filmed in Mexico, a mostly shirtless Harry dances in the middle of a group of sweat-drenched men and women, while other scenes see him riding on the back of a motorbike and floating above a red pool.



Lights Up is the first tune to be taken from Harry's as-yet-untitled second solo album, which he has been working on since November 2018.



While the star has yet to reveal any details about the record, his close friend, Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, insisted fans won't be disappointed, as she spoke to The Face magazine recently.



"It's not like anything One Direction ever did," she said. "It's pure Harry, as Harry would say. He's made a very different record and it's spectacular."