Ozzy Osbourne's recovery is taking 'longer' than doctors expected

The Black Sabbath rocker has was forced to have surgery after he fell earlier this year and "screwed all the vertebrae" in his neck and, although it's taking him a little bit longer than usual to get over the operation, he's on the right track to full health.



Taking to his Twitter account on Thursday (10.10.19), he said: "As you probably know or you may not know, at the beginning of this year I had a bad fall.



"I just screwed all the vertebrae in my neck and I had to have surgery. So I've got more nuts and bolts in my neck now than my car. I'm not dying. I am recovering. It's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would."



The injury meant that the 70-year-old rocker had to postpone his tour, but he's looking forward to getting off his "ass" and getting back on the stage for fans.



He explained: "I'm bored stiff. I've been stuck on a f***ing bed all day. I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I postponed my European tour because I'm not ready. I'm not retiring. Still got gigs to do. When I do come back on the American tour I want to be 100 percent ready to come out and knock your f***ing socks off.



"I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you. Now will you f**k off and let me get better?"

Ozzy hasn't had the best year health-wise as just before his fall, he developed pneumonia, had blood clots and got two staph infections in his hand.



He recalled previously: "It's been one of the most f***ed-up years of my life.



"I broke my neck in January, I had pneumonia, I've had f***ing blood clots ... it's been an eventful year, to say the least. I have been in such pain this year.



"I went home for a short break and I got two staph infections in two of my fingers. God knows how that happened. That cleared up.



"Then I did the New Year's Eve show at the Forum here in Los Angeles. That was the last gig I did, cos the following February, I went for a bathroom break in the night and lost my footing. I hit the deck like a f***ing ton of bricks."