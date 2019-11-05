NEWS Alicia Keys has been battling some 'self-worth issues' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'No One' hitmaker revealed during her friend Jada Pinkett Smith's recent 'Red Table Talk' episode on Facebook that she's struggling with self-esteem recently and has got into the "bad habit" of seeing herself as a failure.



Speaking to Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Alicia said: "I've been battling what I realise is potentially some self-worth issues because for whatever reason I'm feeling like I'm not deserving of greatness.



"And I've been smooshing it down for so long that it's become a habit, a bad habit."



The 38-year-old singer's decision to open up about her inner thoughts comes just one month before she's set to release her memoir titled 'More Myself', through Oprah Winfrey's book imprint An Oprah Book, in November.



She said recently: "I couldn't be more ecstatic to share this part of my journey so far and all the ways I am continuously learning to honour my truth. Alongside my sister, mentor, and friend Oprah, this book is one of the most exciting chapters yet.



Oprah, meanwhile, is equally thrilled about the upcoming tome, and said she's "honoured" that Alicia reached out to her to get the book published.



She explained: "I could feel the power of Alicia's presence even before she belted out the first soulful notes of the lyrics that made her famous - 'I keep on fallin' in and out of love with you.' I knew she had all those sparkling qualities that make stars shine. More important, Alicia has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit.



"I am honoured she chose to share her personal story through my imprint."



'More Myself' will explore Alicia's journey to stardom in her own words, as well as including recollections from the most important people in her life, such as her husband Swizz Beatz and their two sons, Egypt, eight, and Genesis, four.



The book will be released on November 5, 2019.