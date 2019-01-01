Rod Stewart feared secondary cancer diagnosis

Rod Stewart feared a secondary cancer diagnosis during his secret battle with prostate cancer.

The rocker, 74, kept news of his illness quiet, after it was diagnosed early in 2017 during a routine check-up, only speaking about his health battle at a fundraising evening for the Prostate Project in Surrey, England with former Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Ronnie Wood last month.

While the star has been given the all-clear, his wife Penny Lancaster told her co-hosts on U.K. daytime show Loose Women on Thursday they feared the "aggressive" cancer had spread to a secondary region after leaving the prostate gland.

After finding a lump during a rectal examination, Penny recalled: "We got the shock news it was cancer. We looked at the different ways of dealing with it.

"It came on really quickly. With Rod it was an aggressive one," she continued. "It left the gland and travelled to the outside tissues. So that was another scary moment where we had to have more invasive tests and scans to see if it was anywhere else secondary in his body, which was the most frightening test of all. But it hadn't gone."

Rod was declared cancer-free in July, and Penny went on to stress the importance of men getting cancer check-ups regularly, urging health officials to regularly remind men to get themselves checked.

The I Don't Want to Talk About It star also appeared in the show via a pre-recorded video link, telling fans: "I've just been given the OK.

"Guys, please, get down to the doctors and get tested - it's a rotten disease," he added, before urging: "Finger up the bum, no harm done."