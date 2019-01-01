Dolly Parton thrilled by Lil Nas X's music success

Dolly Parton was "happy" for Lil Nas X when he achieved huge success with his country-rap crossover hit Old Town Road.

A row enveloped the song after it was removed from Billboard's Hot Country Songs in March, with the chart compilers claiming it wasn't country enough, along with criticism from die-hard country music fans over the rap-tinged tune.

However, in an interview with Elle magazine for its November Women in Hollywood issue, the country music legend declared her joy over the 20-year-old rapper's success.

"I was so happy for him," Parton told the publication. "The fact that that was such a country song, I mean, that's as corny as any country song could be. I don't mean corny in a bad way. I don't care how we present country music or keep it alive. I hope it stays alive forever. The fact that all these other people in other fields of music want to be part of that, are able to be part of that - I'm all about acceptance."

Nas's Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus ended up breaking Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's Hot 100 chart record and the Jolene hitmaker revealed she turned down the opportunity to be a part of song after Nas tweeted in July, "Y'all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix (sic)?"

While Parton responded positively to the request with horse and unicorn emojis she later decided not to jump on another version.

"I had an opportunity to be part of that (song)...but it had done so well with so many people. I thought, 'Well, I'll wait and do something later on," she explained. "No point in going down that same Old Town Road. We got other roads to travel."