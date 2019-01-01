Gwen Stefani: 'Blake Shelton has been one of the greatest gifts in my life'

Gwen Stefani loves her "simple" new life with her beau Blake Shelton.

The couple has been dating for four years, after meeting on the set of NBC's hit talent show The Voice U.S., and The Sweet Escape star has credited Blake for helping her "heal" following her devastating divorce from rocker Gavin Rossdale after 13 years of marriage.

"I feel as if I spent the last four years healing - you know, trying to build my life again," she told Shape magazine. "Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts."

While the former No Doubt frontwoman is used to life in California, she's found spending time at Blake's Oklahoma ranch an eye-opening experience.

"The way we live at the ranch is really simple," she continued. "There are watermelons that Blake planted and all my wild flowers. It's a nice contrast to L.A., although I do keep 20 chickens in the backyard here at home too."

The pair are currently appearing alongside one another for the show's 17th season, with Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas set to step in as Gwen's replacement when she exits at the end of the series.