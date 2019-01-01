Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry 'unite gingers' for World Mental Health Day

Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry have joked about their ginger hair to make a serious point in a new video for World Mental Health Day.

The Shape of You singer shared the new clip on his Instagram account on Thursday, as people around the globe discussed and sought to raise awareness of mental illness.

In the footage, Ed visits the British royal at Ivy Cottage, in the grounds of London's Kensington Palace, to discuss writing a song for a new project - but gets the wrong end of the stick.

They begin discussing what Harry describes as a "subject that's just not talked about enough", to which Ed agrees and adds: "I've been trying to write a song about it. People just don't understand what it's like for people like us."

Harry is further perplexed when the musician talks about being on the wrong end of "jokes and snide comments" and proclaims: "I just think it's time we stood up and said we're not going to take this anymore - we're ginger and we're going to fight."

The bemused royal then has to explain: "?Slightly awkward. Maybe there's been a slight miscommunication but this is actually about World Mental Health Day."

The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker then deletes a potential title on his laptop, reading: "Gingers unite".

Addressing the camera about their real aims, Harry urges viewers: "Guys, this World Mental Health Day, reach out, make sure that your friends, strangers look out for anybody who might be suffering in silence. We're all in this together."

Mental health has been a major focus of the Duke of Sussex's charity campaigning, and he is now working with Oprah Winfrey on a TV series about the subject.