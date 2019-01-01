Harry Styles's fans in a frenzy over mystery posters

Harry Styles has sent his fans into a frenzy after posters apparently teasing a new project appeared across the globe.

Fans have posted snaps of the promotional flyers and billboard adverts, which feature the words "Do You Know Who You Are?" on Twitter, with the mysterious teasers having been seen in Sydney, Australia, London, New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.

The posters also feature the logo of Harry's label, Columbia Records, as well as the initials 'TPWK', matching those of his "Treat People With Kindness" slogan - sparking speculation they herald the release of the star's second album.

Harry devotees also noted that the Sign of the Times singer broke a six-week silence on Twitter to post the word "Do" last Saturday.

The 25-year-old has also liked a tweet by fellow musician Halsey claiming she is texting her friends in a group chat to write: "omg (oh my God) harry is doing a thing."

Back in August, the One Direction alumni spoke to Rolling Stone magazine about the new record, and revealed he had been inspired by taking magic mushrooms and listening to Paul McCartney, while working on the album at a studio in Los Angeles.

"We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine," he explained. "We'd just turn the speakers into the yard. This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place."