Priyanka Chopra 'couldn't wrap her brain around' Nick Jonas's diabetes







Priyanka Chopra was more restless about her husband Nick Jonas's diabetes than the singer himself.



The Jonas Brothers star has been living with Type 1 diabetes since he was 13, after he lost a considerable amount of weight and had an unquenchable thirst for sugary drinks.



He was advised by his famous brothers Joe and Kevin to visit the doctor, who diagnosed him with the condition, meaning his body creates very little to no insulin naturally.



Nick uses an insulin pump to take medication regularly to maintain his health, and his actress wife "couldn't wrap her brain around" how he's able to manage the condition.



"Initially, when we first got married, I couldn't wrap my brain around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped, even while he was sleeping," the 37-year-old said during an appearance on U.S. talk show The View on Wednesday.



Priyanka went on to share she'd even "wake up in the middle of the night to just check if everything's OK for a really long time".



"He has been taking care of his diabetes since he was so young that he just has a crazy discipline about it," she continued. "He knows exactly what to do, when to do, and he lives the biggest life possible.

"He has not restricted himself from anything - he plays sports, he's touring. He lives an incredible life, and it's so inspiring to see."



Nick is breaking the stigma surrounding diabetes with his Beyond Type 1 nonprofit organisation, with the Quantico star explaining he "wanted to show people that even if you have Type 1 diabetes, it doesn't mean your life has to be different. You can live it to the fullest".