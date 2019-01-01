NEWS Diana Ross to play Glastonbury legends' slot Newsdesk Share with :







Diana Ross will perform in the coveted Sunday legends' slot at next year's Glastonbury festival.



Emily Eavis, who organises the British music event with her father Michael, announced on Thursday that the Chain Reaction hitmaker had signed up to perform on its famous Pyramid Stage.



"I am delighted to say that one of the all-time greats, the wonderful Diana Ross, is coming to Glastonbury to play the Sunday legend slot on the Pyramid next year," she wrote on Twitter.



In a statement, Diana added: "To all my fans across the world, this is my tribute to you. Every concert feels like a private party, I can see your eyes and feel your hearts. I'm coming to Glastonbury, with love."



The performance will be Diana's first live appearance in the U.K. since 2008.



Previous stars to play in the legends slot include Lionel Richie, Neil Diamond, Dolly Parton, Shirley Bassey, and Kylie Minogue, who took to the stage at this year's festival.



Next year's event at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, marks the 50th anniversary of the festival, with Paul McCartney rumoured to be lined up as a Pyramid Stage headliner. It will run from 24 to 28 June.