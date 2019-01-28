NEWS Nick Carter shares name of baby girl Newsdesk Share with :







Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt have named their baby daughter Saoirse Reign.



The couple welcomed the newborn last week, with the Carters later sharing family photos with Us Weekly.



Popstar Nick also took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to his "incredibly strong wife" for giving him a second child after suffering a miscarriage.



"For two years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness," he wrote. "Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point.



"I'll never forget the moment You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing. But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted. So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us. I just want to thank you for giving me the Life, Love and family that I always wanted. You are a true Warrior and I love you."



Nick and Lauren, who tied the knot in 2014, are also parents to son Odin.