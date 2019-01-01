NEWS The Killers have shared a list of song names which could feature on their new album Newsdesk Share with :







Brandon Flowers and co posted a picture of a whiteboard with 13 tracks written on it and six of them had a tick next to them, which could suggest they have made the final cut for their follow-up to 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.



Those songs are: 'Blowback', 'Party People', 'When Dreams Run Dry', Dying Breed', 'Caution' and 'Man and Woman'.



The other titles are: 'Spirit of Mystery', 'My God', 'Running Towards', 'Fire + Bone', 'Just Can't Quit', 'Mirage' and C'est La Vie'.



The 'Somebody Told Me' hitmakers' latest cryptic post comes after they shared more of their handwritten notes on social media in April.



Brandon also revealed he and his bandmates had been busy in the studio "for a few months" and have a whole list of new music that could feature on their new album, which they were producing at the rate of one a week.



He said: "Yeah, we've been at it for a few months. The idea is to try and get something that we're excited about - maybe about song one a week. So far, we've hit that target and the list is growing. We'll take inventory here soon and see what we've got."



And the 'Mr. Brightside' hitmaker said the band were experimenting with different genres of music and sounds.

He added: "Yeah, we've been in Utah doing it. That's where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it's interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation. Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It's always been part of our DNA but it's definitely creeping up."



The frontman has no plans to make their new material as politically charged as 'Land of the Free' was because he wanted to make a "specific" statement with that music.



He explained: "No, that was a very specific thing that I wanted to get across. I'm really happy with how it turned out. It was a really obvious statement that I was making. It's very rare that you have something that you feel that strongly about and get across in a few minutes. You're allowed to be more vague when it comes to a regular pop song or whatever it is that you're trying to tackle. I definitely wasn't trying to leave much to the imagination with that song.”