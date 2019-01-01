NEWS Becky G to host 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Becky G has been tapped to host the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).



The Latin singer, songwriter and actress will also perform at the event on 3 November, where she is nominated for the Best Pop prize alongside Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, and Shawn Mendes.



“I can’t wait to arrive in Seville to host the year’s hottest global music celebration,” she enthused in a statement. “See you soon, Beasters!”



The 22 year-old made her debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with her 2014 hit Shower, and went on to score two chart-topping hits on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart.



In addition to collaborations with stars like Pitbull, Daddy Yankee and Maluma, Becky has also landed leading roles in movies including Power Rangers and Gnome Alone.



"Becky G is an exceptional multifaceted talent who’s no stranger to the global stage," said Bruce Gillmer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head at MTV International. "We can’t wait to see her light up the MTV EMA stage in Seville!"



Ariana Grande leads the pack at the MTV EMAs with seven nominations, with Billie Eilish right behind her with six.

The ceremony takes place at the FIBES Conference & Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain.