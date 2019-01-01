Topless pic sent to Jana Kramer's husband came from a bot

A topless picture sent to Jana Kramer's husband Mike Caussin came from a bot.

The country singer and her other half separated in 2016 after she discovered he'd been unfaithful, but reconciled the following year and renewed their marriage vows.

However, their relationship was rocked once again earlier this month when Jana found a semi-naked picture of a mystery woman on Mike's Apple Watch. He then claimed he'd deleted the message so as not to upset his wife, and had no idea who the woman was.

During an interview on U.S. TV show Extra, Jana and Mike opened up about the scandal, with the former One Tree Hill star insisting she now believes her husband, because the picture has been proved to come from a bot - software that runs automated tasks online.

"I do believe that, because I know it was not an actual person," she explained. "It was a bot, but I still do not believe he was going to tell me about it. I totally get why he would delete it and not tell me. I get that thought process 100 per cent, it is just that the toll that the trauma takes... I don't know how much I have left of that to cry out any more."

Mike, a recovering sex addict, added that the pair are doing their best to move on from their latest bump in the road, but he is struggling with being "the bad guy" all the time.

"This has probably been the most difficult thing to date... the most difficult to swallow," he said. "Last night, I couldn't sleep because I'm tired of feeling like the bad guy and it is because of my shame."