Miley Cyrus hospitalised with unspecified illness

Miley Cyrus asked fans to send her "good vibes" after she was hospitalised on Tuesday, amid reports she is suffering from tonsillitis.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to tell her followers about her hospitalisation, although didn't specify what she was receiving treatment for. Instead, she said she's doing her best to ensure she's back on top form for her performance at Gorillapalooza - a concert to help raise funds for gorilla and other endangered species - this weekend.

"Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @theellenshow @portiaderossi @brunomars this weekend! Send gooooood vibes my way!" Miley wrote alongside a selfie from her hospital bed.

"Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me boost of bad a*s and help me kick this s**t to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!"

Miley then shared another snap of herself standing in front of the mirror while her mother Tish brushed her hair.

"How you present yourself can determine how you feel! Thank you mama for helpin this little sickyyy look a little bit better by brushin my hair for me (sic)," she wrote.

As well as Tish, Miley has been receiving support from her current love interest Cody Simpson, and later shared another selfie writing: "'BF (boyfriend) coming to visit me @ the hospy."

While the pair sparked romance rumours last month, Miley's post is the first time she has called the Australian star her boyfriend.

The Mother's Daughter hitmaker was serenaded in her hospital bed by her beau when he arrived, sharing a soundless video of the touching moment and writing that the song is "too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week".