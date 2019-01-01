Nicki Minaj's ex weds following pregnancy announcement

Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree Samuels has tied the knot with his partner Erica Mena, shortly after announcing they are expecting their first child together.

Safaree proposed to his girlfriend on Christmas Eve last year, and Erica confirmed they'd tied the knot on Monday in an Instagram video showing off their extravagant wedding bands.

"Married," she penned. "Thank you to my brother @edendiamonds for designing our wedding bands. 10-7-19 MR. & Mrs. Samuels."

The pair revealed they are expecting their first child together just a week before their big day, with the father-to-be sharing in a YouTube clip: "It's a big deal, a very big deal, I didn't think I was capable of doing this. I am excited, nervous, in shock, in disbelief."

Erica, who already has a son, King Conde, from a previous relationship, didn't disclose how far along she is, but the couple revealed their new arrival is due in early 2020.

Safaree also joked that the tot will be working as soon as it is born, and referenced DJ Khaled, who has taken his young son Asahd to countless red carpet events and award ceremonies.

"We're going to be selective but at the same time, this baby will come out of the womb working. I was working very early. I'm about to pull a DJ Khaled. As soon as this baby comes out, we are working," he added.

Reality TV star Erica shot to fame appearing on VH1 show Love & Hip Hop New York before moving to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Safaree began appearing on the show following his split from the Megatron rapper in 2014.