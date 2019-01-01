J. Cole emerges victorious with three wins at BET Hip Hop Awards

J. Cole was the big winner at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, taking home three gongs including the prize for Lyricist of the Year.

The 34-year-old was also presented with the awards for Best Featured Verse for A Lot and Impact Track for Middle Child.

Meanwhile, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X also enjoyed a successful night at the ceremony, which took place on Saturday and aired on Tuesday night, winning two awards apiece.

Cardi won the prizes for Best Hip Hop Style and Best Hip Hop Video for her tune Money, while Travis earned his first win at the awards with the Album of the Year and Video Director of the Year gongs.

Lil' Kim was honoured with the I Am Hip Hop prize, and celebrated by taking to the stage to perform a career-spanning medley of her hits alongside Junior Mafia. Other performers on the evening included Megan, Rick Ross, Chance the Rapper, Offset, T-Pain and DaBaby.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, a live rap battle took place between rappers DNA, Geechi Gotti, T-Top and Shotgun Suge, with DNA leaving with a $25,000 (£20,473) cash prize.

The full list of winners at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards is below:

Best Hip Hop Video: Cardi B - Money

Hot Ticket Performer: Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year: Travis Scott - Astroworld

Video Director of the Year: Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year: J. Cole

MVP of the Year: Nipsey Hussle

Producer of the Year: DJ Khaled

Best Collab, Duo or Group: Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Single of the Year: Old Town Road (Remix)

Best New Hip Hop Artist: DaBaby

Best Mixtape: Megan Thee Stallion - Fever

Best Featured Verse: J. Cole - A Lot

Impact Track: J. Cole - Middle Child

DJ of the Year: Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style): Cardi B

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App: Complex

Hustler of the Year: JAY-Z

Best International Flow: Sarkodie (Ghana)