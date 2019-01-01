NEWS Drake is 'so hurt' after his father claimed he lied about their relationship to 'sell records' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker has opened up about his dad in songs like 'Look What You've Done' in the past as he referenced having an absentee father, but his dad Dennis Graham recently alleged the truth was very different.



Drake reacted to the comments this week as he took to his Instagram Story and wrote: "Woke up today so hurt man.



"My father will say anything to anyone that's willing to listen to him. It's sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that's the people we are stuck with...



"Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept. (sic)"



Drake's post on social media comes after dad Dennis discussed their relationship in a recent interview, and claimed the star told him he wrote about certain things in a bid for chart success.



He alleged: "I always been with Drake. I talk to him, if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that.



"I said, 'Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? Man, this is not cool.' He [said], 'Dad, it sells records.' "



Meanwhile, Drake previously admitted he had turned to his own upbringing for tips on how to be a father.



The star - who has two-year-old on Adonis with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux - has said: "I'm just excited. [I've been drawing on] all of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."