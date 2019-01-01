NEWS John Newman started putting a blond streak in his hair again because no one recognised him Newsdesk Share with :







John Newman started putting a blond streak in his hair again because no one recognised him.



The 'Love Me Again' hitmaker has opened up about suffering from depression after the release of his 2016 LP, 'Olé', which admits he wasn't a fan of, and admitted he started to dress like he did when he first came out because he wasn't getting stopped for selfies and autographs anymore.



In an interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: “I put a record out that I didn’t like. And it didn’t go to No1 – of course.



"I was worrying why no one liked it and worrying about being judged and it was like I had become everything I didn’t want to be.



"It was ripping me apart. I fell into this depression.



“One moment everyone is singing your name, the next minute that stops.



"You go into the petrol station and no one recognises you.



"So I’d be putting the blond streak back in my hair and putting the suit on.



"It got to the point where I was like, ‘Why am I doing this?’



"So I got my scabby T-shirts out and started building cars and doing stuff I enjoy.”



As well as making a record which he wasn't proud of, John was also told he had developed a second brain tumour, which required him to undergo radiotherapy, in 2016, after having previously beaten the growth once before.



The 29-year-old star felt like quitting music, but after making a comeback with new EP, 'A.N.I.M.A.L', he feels like he's starting a new chapter in his career and he no longer feels the need to put a streak in his hair or wear suits all the time.



He said: “I wanted to start my career again. I feel so good now. I’m releasing songs I love, when I want to release them.



"And I don’t have to wear a f***ing suit.”