NEWS Adele has introduced Skepta to her best friends Newsdesk







The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker has been romantically linked to the grime star following her divorce from Simon Konecki and things are said to be heating up between the pair after Adele decided to introduce him to one of her oldest friends Laura Dockrill and celebrity pal James Corden.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "No one saw it coming but there's a whirlwind romance going on between Adele and Skepta. It's been a bit of a brief fling so far. But these are two people who care about each other very much as friends so it's very exciting times. The fact Skepta has met Laura and James seems like a positive sign. Everyone wants the best for both off them."



It is believed Skepta met James and Laura when they all took part in the Crystal Maze Experience in London last month to mark Skepta's 37th birthday.



Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Adele and Skepta have been strengthening their "special connection" by spending a lot of time together.



The insider shared: "Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection. They're spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day."



Regardless of whatever happens between the pair, 31-year-old Adele's son Angelo, six, and Skepta's 10-month-old daughter River will always come first.



The insider added: "They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well."