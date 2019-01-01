NEWS Keith Flint's possessions are heading to auction Newsdesk Share with :







The late Prodigy star tragically passed away at the age of 49 in March this year, and in order to settle his debts, which reportedly amount to around £7.3 million, a number of his personal belongings will go on sale at Cambridge's Cheffins Fine Art auction house in November.



Martin Millard, the director of auctioneers, said: "The sale is full of interesting items which give an insight into Keith's personal life and highlight the difference between his stage persona and his private life.



"Valuing items with such provenance is almost impossible, and therefore we will not be publishing any pre-sale estimates, but expect there to be lots to cater to most budgets."



Among the items listed is the 'Firestarter' hitmaker's MTV Moonman statuettes and a bespoke bed worth £20,000.

His solo music recordings, The Prodigy's gold discs and his clothes and accessories, including his signature nose ring, will all be sold.



The late star's collection of artwork, including a sketch of the 'Omen' singer, which was given to him on his 47th birthday, is also set to go under the hammer.



Keith's body was discovered at his Essex home and Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Flint died from hanging and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.



Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances and there was no third party involvement.



The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the musician's death as suicide.



Following Keith's death, the band cancelled all of their planned tour dates, including a slot at Glastonbury festival, over two decades since they became the first dance act to headline to legendary music festival in 1997, and one decade after their last appearance in 2009.



They tweeted: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."



In August, the band's songwriter and producer, Liam Howlett, confirmed the 'Omen' hitmakers were back in the studio for the first time since Keith passed away.



Alongside a studio snap posted on the band's official Facebook page, Liam - who is joined by Maxim in the group - wrote: "Back in the studio making noise .. brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom

#theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock (sic)"



It's not known whether Keith will make a posthumous appearance on any of the new tunes.