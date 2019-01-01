NEWS James Blake lauds girlfriend Jameela Jamil’s ‘incredible musical instinct’ Newsdesk Share with :







James Blake's girlfriend Jameela Jamil had a hands-on role in the creation of his latest album Assume Form.



The couple are notoriously private and have endeavoured to keep their four-year relationship out of the spotlight. But in an interview with Billboard the singer-songwriter gushed over his partner's "incredible musical instinct", telling the publication she "helped make" the record, which dropped in January.



"She's kind of a mini Rick Rubin in her own way," he joked, alluding to the famed record producer. "I'm not just saying this because she's my girlfriend. She has a credit on the album itself, and it's not just a shout out, it's genuine work."



Keen to share Jameela's hidden talent, he went on to retweet a video posted by the publication, and corrected the headline, which read: "@jamesblake discusses his latest album Assume Form, how his girlfriend Jameela Jamil inspired the record..."



"Not just inspired it - she actually worked on it," he responded. "I even said it in the interview, but people focus on 'inspired' because the idea of the 'muse' is so romantic and pervasive."



The King's Dead singer then added: "In addition, women who help their partners with their album, being a sounding board and often their only emotional support during the process, almost invariably go uncredited, while majority male producers come in and make a tiny change to a track and they're Mr. golden balls.



"Shout out to all the partners who selflessly placated a musician during a very self absorbed process like creating an album, who got the title 'muse' afterwards which basically amounts to being an object of affection while the musician exercises their 'genius'."