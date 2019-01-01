Billie Eilish puts 'mean' fans in their place after they dismiss potential BTS collaboration

Billie Eilish hit back at "mean" fans who dismissed the idea of a potential collaboration between her and BTS.

The 17-year-old singer was being interviewed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival when she was asked who was next on her wish list for collaborations.

When someone in the audience suggested Billie should team up with the South Korean boyband, the Bad Guy star asked the crowd, "Should I?"

While the majority of fans responded positively to the idea, others shouted "No!", leading to Billie putting them in their place.

"Stop! Oh my God... that's so mean!" she replied. "I'mma (going to) listen to them. They're very nice. They've said some very nice things about me."

Billie's response comes after BTS opened up earlier this year about the artists they want to team up with, with member Jungkook naming the young star as the top of his list. Of his love of her debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, he said that "everyone should hear it".