NEWS Nick Jonas has joined 'The Voice' as Adam Levine's replacement Newsdesk Share with :







The Jonas Brothers star is thrilled to be joining the US version of the swinging-chair talent show alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend, and host Carson Daly, who are all returning for the 18th season.



Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday (07.10.19), Nick said: “I’m so excited to be a part of 'The Voice' family.



“It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”



The 'Sucker' hitmaker - who is married to Priyanka Chopra - has plenty of judging experience under his belt as he and his sibling bandmates - Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas - featured on 'Songland', which sees songwriting hopefuls battle it out to have their song released by a big name in pop music.



Nick showed an "innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion" on NBC's other talent show which led to him landing the job on 'The Voice'.



Meredith Ahr, president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, said: “As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional.



“We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to 'Songland' earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on 'The Voice'.”



Maroon 5 frontman Adam announced his departure from the show after eight years in May to spend more time with his family.



At the time, he was claimed to have had the "toughest schedules" compared to his co-judges Blake, Kelly and John and so sources said his exit was "bittersweet" as he now has more time to spend with two children - three-year-old Dusty Rose and 19-month-old Gio Grace - and his wife Behati Prinsloo



Insiders said: "Adam has always had one of the toughest schedules of the coaches. He's been ready to move on and also have more time with his family. It's bittersweet for everyone, but Adam is so excited that Gwen is going to take his chair. She's beloved by everyone at the show and at NBC.”