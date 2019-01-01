NEWS Robbie Williams' eldest daughter Teddy features on her dad's upcoming Christmas album Newsdesk Share with :







The former Take That star has some "special guests" featuring on his festive record, including seven-year-old Teddy, however, his wife Ayda Field has revealed that she didn't make the "cut" to sing on one of the songs and neither did the couple's daughter Coco, 13 months, and four-year-old son Charlie.



Speaking on Instagram Live, the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker shared: “Appearing on her first Robbie Williams song this Christmas is Theodora Rose Williams.”



Ayda responded: “You’re going to have to start including the other children.”



However, Robbie bluntly told his spouse: “Teddy is the only one who can sing.”



And Ayda said: “On one of them I’m singing ... It didn’t make the cut.”



The news of the 45-year-old singer's Christmas album comes hot off the heels of him announcing he's recorded the theme song for 'The Tiger Who Came to Tea'.



The ‘I Love My Life’ singer has joined forces with composer David Arnold and lyricist Don Black on 'Hey Tiger!' as the theme song for Channel 4's TV movie adaptation of Judith Kerr's classic children's book.



Robbie said: "This book has played a big part in me bonding with my kids. I’ve read it possibly 150 times to my first daughter, Teddy, and she is the reason I’m singing the song – I’m honouring those moments with her.



"She loved the book and I got a real heart-warming kick reading a line and her finishing it, so it will be forever in my heart. Plus I’m a massive fan of Don Black and it’s an honour to be singing the words he’s written.



"The song reflects the tiger’s wonderful, magical and mischievous character – it’s whimsical and just what a song should be in this film.”



The original 1968 book follows young girl Sophie, her mother and a tiger who joins them for a hilariously chaotic teatime meal.