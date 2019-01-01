NEWS Kanye West was warned dating Kim Kardashian West would 'sink' his career Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Stronger' hitmaker defied his advisers when he struck up a romance with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star in 2012 because they told him being with a reality star would damage his image

Kim - who married Kanye in 2014 - said: "I mean, everyone would tell him 'You can't be with her, she's a reality star.



She's going to sink your career!' And he was just like 'But I love her. Like, I don't care'."



The couple - who have kids North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months, together - first met in 2002 when Kim was married to Damon Thomas but she claims he was always attracted to her, and when they did finally get together, she couldn't believe they hadn't hooked up before because it felt so "right".



Speaking in a preview of 'True Hollywood Story', which analyses Kim's rise to fame, she said: "I met Kanye in 2002. He would ask everyone who I was, and they always said like 'Oh, she has a boyfriend'.



"We just always kept on connecting and coming into each other's lives. Then, he invited me to Paris to his fashion show, and that's when it happened.



"That's when we started our relationship. And I was like 'S**t, why didn't this happen sooner?'It was just right.' "



The 42-year-old rapper recalled his "magnetic attraction" to Kim and hailed the "pure" star a "force of energy".



He gushed in the preview: "Any time I was around her and I saw her, it was magnetic attraction to this force of energy. She was good, pure, happy, loving, brave, courageous, strong."



As well as Kanye, the likes of 38-year-old Kim's sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have also given interviews for Sunday's (13.10.19) show, as well as her best friend Jonathan Cheban.