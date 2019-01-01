Hailey Bieber fires back at banana video critic

Hailey Bieber has responded directly to one of Taylor Swift‘s fans, who lashed out at the model for recording a video of her husband, Justin, poking fun at the Me! singer.

The Baby star was filmed recreating footage of Swift getting upset about bananas after her recent Lasik surgery, which aired during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week (ends04Oct19).

The fan, @myyylover, recorded her own video directed at Hailey, slamming her and writing negative tweets about the Biebers.

The model spotted the comments and wrote back: "I never knew I could make somebody so upset. truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?! Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!!"

Her husband sparked a war with Taylor and her fans when he took the side of his manager Scooter Braun after Swift slammed the music mogul for buying her former label, Big Machine, and with it, the masters of her first six albums.

In his video, which was posted online on Sunday (06Oct19), Justin grabbed a banana, put on a silly voice and said, "It's not the banana that I wanted! It not the right banana. It has no head!" - referencing the remarks Swift made in the post-surgery video, while she was still high on medication.

His wife could be heard giggling as she filmed the skit, adding, "That was so funny."

After @myyylover responded to Hailey, she shot back: "I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are. If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means... but being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you.

"I know cause I been there... all it’s gonna do is make you miserable. Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy!"