Bono's ONE Campaign mastermind joins Meek Mill's prison reform organisation

Bob Pilon, the brains behind Bono's The ONE Campaign, has signed on to take charge of Meek Mill's new criminal justice reform group.

Pilon, who spent seven years spearheading the rocker's anti-poverty organisation, is the new president of Meek's REFORM Alliance.

"Bob Pilon is a living legend, having been a leader for some of the largest and most impactful social justice campaigns on the planet," said REFORM CEO Van Jones. "The fact that a global powerhouse like Pilon is joining the U.S fight for criminal justice reform is a massive game-changer, all by itself. This is not just a big win for REFORM - but for the entire movement for justice."

Pilon adds, "I've learned that what we really have in America is an injustice system that far too many people are trapped in for reasons that just don't make sense. I've admired REFORM's commitment to disrupting the criminal justice system, and I'm eager to help amplify awareness and change hearts and minds around our country's need for comprehensive reform."

Meek Mill co-founded REFORM with JAY-Z, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, among others, after finding himself behind bars for a 10-year-old probation violation. While in jail, he met several inmates who were serving long sentences for ridiculous crimes and he has now made it his mission to shine a light on the issues facing America's justice system.