Jana Kramer's marriage rocked by topless photo

Country singer Jana Kramer's marriage has been rocked by another drama - a sneaky topless photo of a mystery woman.

Jana and her husband Mike Caussin's marriage was tested by his cheating a few years back and the couple separated before reuniting at the beginning of 2018. They have since become parents to a second child, but over the weekend (05-06Oct19), Kramer found a semi-naked snap of another woman on her husband's Apple Watch, and now it appears several old woulds have been reopened.

During a tense episode of Jana's popular Whine Down podcast on Sunday, Caussin, a recovering sex addict, explained he received the topless photo from an anonymous woman the day before and deleted the text, so as not to upset his wife - but she found it.

"I saw it, and... my heart just fell," upset Jana said. "I was like, 'It’s here. It’s happened again. I’m such a f**king idiot... I don’t want to live this kind of life. We just moved into this beautiful house and we had our second kid, and we fought so hard. Why is this happening again?'"

Jana also revealed she almost divorced her husband after he "relapsed" in March, adding, "Whether he ends up meeting with someone or not... That last relapse, he almost did, and I was going to sign the papers. It’s like, he gets even close to the fire, and I’m gone. I’m like, 'Does he not know that and realise that and love our family enough?'"

The Whiskey singer then turned to Caussin and said, "I love you, Mike, but you’re a good liar... You passed the lie detector test, you know what I mean...? I've seen you look me in the eye and tell me what your truth was, but it wasn’t your truth.

"So I’m kinda caught in this weird, like, 'What do I believe? Was it just a fluke?' I don’t know... I’m like, 'Do I keep asking for signs, or are these my signs to f**king get out of Dodge?' Sorry, this is just really fresh."

Caussin responded by apologising for deleting the topless text without bringing it to his wife's attention, adding, "It’s a boundary to not delete things, something we have mutually discussed and agreed on. It’s just one of those things that’s just difficult to navigate. It’s beyond hurtful to see Jana hurt and upset and feel things that she feels because of the things I’ve done in the past."

The podcast ended with Jana telling producers she couldn't even look at Caussin, but the singer took to social media on Monday to assure fans things had changed for the better, writing: "Because the podcast didn’t end great... today we are good, and have grown stronger from it."

She went on to urge followers and fans to "please be nice", adding, "we ended up keeping the episode because we hope it can help... None of this has been easy with our shares but we just hope along the way we are able to help others out there not feel so alone."