Camila Cabello 'didn't have time' for love before turning 20

Camila Cabello "didn't have time" to fall in love after finding fame at a young age.

The Havana singer was just 15 when she rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony on The X Factor U.S. in 2012, and released two albums with the group before leaving to launch her solo career in 2016.

Speaking ahead of the release of her second album Romance later this year, Camila revealed it was important for her to take some time off to "be a human for a little while" - during which time she found love with fellow pop star Shawn Mendes.

"I wouldn’t say time off because I was writing my album during that time and that comes with it’s own rollercoaster of emotions. But, I definitely feel like I got the chance to be a normal person," the Senorita singer explained on British morning show Lorraine on Monday. "Like, from my first album to now, it's probably what's influenced my entire album."

The star went on to share that she "literally did not have time to fall in love before the age of 20" because she was always working, but added her relationship with In My Blood singer Shawn proved a key inspiration while working on the project.

"I was in my first serious relationship at the beginning of this album. That's what inspired Romance and it being about falling in love," she gushed. "All of the stories are just my life and what’s happened the last two years."