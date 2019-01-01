NEWS Pete Doherty has been handed a six-month driving ban after being caught speeding Newsdesk Share with :







The Libertines rocker was given the punishment and a £9,200 fine at Folkestone Magistrates Court after being caught on the same camera speeding four times.



Pete was driving a VW Transporter each time and he said he wasn't able to read the speed of his car because of a broken dashboard light. It was revealed Pete has 21 ­penalty points on his licence.



The musician was caught speeding in the same 30mph stretch in Cliftonville, Kent.



On the first occasion on New Year's Eve, Pete was caught travelling at 40mph, whilst five days later he was seen travelling at 38mph. On January 6 and January 20, he travelled at 36mph.



Pete represented himself in court and confessed he earned £10,000 every month. He was handed £2,300 per speeding offence as well as already paying £100 and accepting three penalty points.



Meanwhile, Pete had previously confessed he always realises "five seconds too late" life is better without drugs and admits it is always hard not to give into temptation.



He said: "I was gonna say, 'The problem is' but it's not a problem ... The dilemma is life is better without it. It's just understanding that and remembering that, in those moments when you feel the need. If you succumb, five seconds later you realise it's too late and you're just going through the same motions. That's why it's a disease, it's an abnormality, a malfunction of the brain. It's like skiing down the same path so many times that you're no longer capable of going in any other direction."