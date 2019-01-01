NEWS Justin Bieber mocks Taylor Swift's banana video Newsdesk Share with :







Justin Bieber escalated his feud with Taylor Swift on Sunday by mocking the singer's banana video in an Instagram Live clip.



The Sorry singer hit headlines when he took the side of his manager Scooter Braun during his feud with the Shake It Off star, who had publicly slammed the music mogul for buying Scott Borchetta's Big Machine record label and, along with it, the masters of her first six albums.



And in an Instagram Live video Justin shared on Sunday, the singer added further fuel to the feud. In the clip, Justin was seen showing off his hovershoes as he glided around in a relatively boring tour of his kitchen until he came across the fruit bowl.



Mocking the recently unearthed video of Taylor crying about a banana while medicated following eye surgery, Justin grabbed a piece of the yellow fruit and put on a funny voice as he screeched: "It's not the banana that I wanted! It's not the right banana. It has no head!"



His skit had wife Hailey Bieber giggling, as the model was heard laughing off camera, before saying: "That was so funny."



The post-surgery video of Taylor went viral after it was sent in to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by her mother Andrea and broadcast, much to the singer's embarrassment.



Looking horrified after the clip aired, Taylor exclaimed: "She (my mum) was kind enough to drive me there but cruel enough to film it and give it to you?"



"Yes, that's what a good mum does!" Fallon replied through giggles.