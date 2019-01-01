Avril Lavigne's cousin proposes to girlfriend during Canadian concert

Avril Lavigne's cousin proposed to his girlfriend on stage at the singer's comeback concert in her native Canada on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old, who is touring to promote her new album Head Above Water, took to the stage at Toronto's Meridian Hall, performing in her home country for the first time in five years.

As well as delighting fans with performances of old classics and newer tracks, Avril's 75-minute set was made all the more special when she invited her cousin Bernie - the son of her dad's identical twin brother - onto the stage, who, she told fans, looks like her own brother Matthew.

Bernie was joined by a young woman as he walked onto the stage, telling the crowd: "Well I am actually up here for a reason," before reaching into his pocket and getting down on one knee to pop the question to his other half.

While the video didn't capture exactly what Bernie said or the woman's response, clips showed her nodding and embracing her future husband, as Avril told the audience "She said yes!"

The singer then told the young woman "Welcome to the family", hugging her before moving on with her set.

As well as witnessing the sweet proposal, fans were also treated to a special rendition of Avril's hit Sk8er Boi, for which she was joined by 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford.