Michael Ray and Carly Pearce wed

Country music stars Michael Ray and Carly Pearce tied the knot in front of family and friends in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday.

The pair exchanged vows they had written themselves during the emotional ceremony at the Drakewood Farm, which was officiated by country music DJ Bill Cody.

While they'd hoped to have their wedding outdoors, severe rain storms meant they had to marry inside one of the venue's barns, but that just added to the "earthy, whimsical and romantic" tone Carly was going for.

The 29-year-old singer opted for a non-traditional gown for her big day and looked stunning in her Samantha Sleeper dress, featuring a high neckline and short skirt, with a piece of patterned lace over the top. Celebrity guests at the event included singers Lindsay Ell and Jake Owen, who performed while the newlyweds enjoyed their first dance as husband and wife.

In an interview with People about their nuptials, the couple, who got engaged last December after five months of dating, gushed about their love for one another.

"Knowing without a shadow of a doubt that I didn't settle for something less than truly the person that I think was made for me is something that I am thankful for," Carly said, while Michael added: "No matter what, I have her in my corner. No matter what, she has me in her corner. I tell her, you're never going to face anything alone. Never will there be anything in life that you don't look over and I'm standing beside you."