Kanye West reiterates support for Trump at Saturday Sunday Service

Kanye West reiterated his support for U.S. leader Donald Trump during his latest Sunday Service event in Utah.

Story body

The rapper has been mocked for his remarks about the divisive President, but he's not about to stop raving about Trump, as he proved on Saturday (05Oct19) in Salt Lake City.

Performing his hit Jesus Walks for close to 9,000 fans, who turned up to see Kanye's latest spiritual get together, he reminded the crowd Trump's Republican Party abolished slavery before blasting those who felt he shouldn't support the President as an African-American.

"I ain’t never made a decision only based on my colour," he said. "That's a form of slavery, mental slavery."

The last time Kanye made slavery comments during a rant on TMZLive, he was slammed in the media.

West also slammed social media users, adding, "Do not read comments on the Internet. These people don’t know you like that. Social media is designed to make you think slower... They want to slow you down and control you."

The controversial rap star also touched on American prison reform, adding, "There’s one in three African-Americans in jail in this country."

But there was no mention of his Jesus Is King album, which was expected to drop on 27 September. Instead, Kanye staged a series of Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience screenings, which featured a playback of the album.

The film will screen in IMAX cinemas later this month (Oct19), according to the rapper's wife Kim Kardashian.