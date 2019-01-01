NEWS Ginger Baker has passed away at the age of 80 Newsdesk Share with :







The legendary musician - who found fame in the 1960s alongside Eric Clapton and Jack Bruce as part of the band Cream - died "peacefully" in hospital on Sunday morning (06.10.19).



The family wrote on his official account: "We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning. Thank you to everyone for your kind words over the past weeks."



On September 25, it was announced via social media that Ginger was "critically ill" in hospital.



The family said in a statement at the time: "Ginger is critically ill in hospital. Please keep him in your prayers tonight."



A few days later, the family said Ginger was "holding his own" as they thanked them all for their "good wishes". They added: "He is receiving visits from close family & very special friends."



Beatles legend Paul McCartney led the tributes to Ginger, writing: "Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the 'Band on the Run' album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will. X Paul (sic)"



Whilst filmmaker Edgar Wright said of the legendary drummer: "RIP the music giant that was Ginger Baker. The beat behind too many favourite songs from Cream, The Graham Bond Organisation and Alexis Corner's Blues Incorporated. (sic)"



Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp wrote: "RIP the great Ginger Baker. The reason so many drummers wanted a double-bass drum. #GingerBaker (sic)"