Miley Cyrus playfully responds to Cody Simpson calling her 'baby'

Miley Cyrus has shared a playful response to rumoured beau Cody Simpson calling her "baby" in a comment on Instagram.

The Wrecking Ball singer, 26, has been romantically linked to Australian singer Cody, after the pair were spotted kissing earlier this week, following her split from her husband of eight months, Liam Hemsworth, in August. Their PDA came after Miley's very public rebound romance with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter, which ended after six weeks last month.

The rumoured new couple is making no moves to keep their romance private, as the 22-year-old Australian singer posted a photo of him and Miley on his Instagram Stories, kissing her on the head with the caption: "Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby."

While fans were quick to point out Cody's choice of words, Slide Away hitmaker Miley also waded in on the discussion hours later, simply writing "BABY" alongside a snap of herself on her own Instagram Stories.

She then posted a photo of herself as a child, as well as a side-by-side of her as a tot and now, with the caption: "As a BABY!"

Miley previously called Cody "one of my best friends", and a source told Entertainment Tonight they have no plans to embark on a serious relationship together.

"They have hooked up in the past... (but) have no plans to start dating each other exclusively," they shared. "They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that."