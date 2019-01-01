Krept and Konan star speaks out following U.K. gig attack

Krept, star of British rap duo Krept and Konan has spoken out after he was "slashed" backstage at the BBC Radio 1Xtra Live event this weekend.

The Rap Game UK star was injured at the event in Birmingham, England following an altercation backstage. He received medical support on-site but was not taken to hospital.

Taking to Twitter to address the situation, the musician - real name Casyo Johnson - shared: "My people thanks for the messages Im good, ill be back in no time. God was with me trust me. Cant keep a good man down (sic)."

The event was cut short following the incident, with rumours circulating that the 29-year-old was involved in the incident. This was confirmed when his rap partner Konan simply tweeted, "Bros good", while their friend Kritikal added, "Bro is good", with the prayer and heart emojis.

In a later statement, West Midlands police wrote: "It’s understood that a man sustained a slash wound during the assault. He was treated by on-site medical staff and did not require hospital treatment."

Officials from BBC 1Xtra also addressed the incident in a series of tweets, stating: "Following an isolated serious incident, we have had to stop 1Xtra Live in Birmingham.

"We are co-operating fully with the police to establish what has happened," they continued. "We’re sorry to everyone who attended 1Xtra Live in Birmingham for the early finish, however the health and safety of everyone involved is always our top priority.

"We are upset and saddened that something like this should happen to a guest at one of our events and we remain in close contact and continue to offer our full support."