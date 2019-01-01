Mark Ronson still gets 'terrified' working with big stars

Mark Ronson still gets starstruck when he's working with singers he admires.

The producer is known for his chart-topping collaborations, and has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Adele, and Amy Winehouse throughout his celebrated career.

Despite releasing his debut album Here Comes the Fuzz in 2003 and going on to win Grammys, Golden Globes and Academy Awards, Mark confessed he still gets "terrified" when it comes to working with high profile names.

Recalling sessions with Paul McCartney for The Beatles star's 2013 solo album New, he told Rolling Stone's In Conversation series: "I am a big fan, at the end of the day, so I do get excited.

"You have those couple of days, grace periods... to get over your nerves, and start to be there and deliver and do you what you were brought in to do."

However, Mark praised the Hey Jude hitmaker for being tolerant with him as he overcame his nerves, explaining the musician told him he understood "you're gonna drop some s**t for the first day".

"It's amazing and it's also just as f**king terrifying," the Late Night Feelings star admitted.