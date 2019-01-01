Miley Cyrus hits back at critics of her new relationship with Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus hit back at trolls who accused her of moving on too fast after she was spotted kissing pop star Cody Simpson.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker announced her separation from The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth, her husband of eight months, in August and quickly moved on to a highly-public romance with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter - which ended after six weeks in September.

On Friday, the star was spotted getting close with Cody - who she previously called "one of my best friends" - sparking backlash from fans who took to social media to share their opinions on the musician's love life.

However, Miley is having none of it, and took to Twitter herself to silence her critics, writing in a lengthy statement: “I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning.

“I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up," she continued. "But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs,’ ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man,’ etc…. where women are called sluts/whores!”

Refusing to fall victim to the apparent double standards, the Slide Away singer insisted she's just trying to "THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world", joking: “If we can’t beat em, join em!

“If our president can ‘grab em by the p**sy'... can’t I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!” she concluded.