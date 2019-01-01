NEWS Noel Gallagher mocks Liam for relying on songwriters on his new solo album Newsdesk Share with :







Noel Gallagher has mocked his estranged brother Liam for relying on songwriters to help him make his new solo album.



The 52-year-old guitarist has scoffed at Liam, 47, for co-writing his latest LP 'Why Me? Why Not.' with producers Greg Kurstin and Andrew Wyatt and a handful of other musicians insisting he finds it confusing how so many people can share a songwriting credit.



Noel - who is responsible for writing the majority of Oasis' biggest hits - said: "I've heard 'Shockwave' - five people wrote that song by all accounts. Don't you think that's amazing?"



'Shockwave' is the first single from the number one record and was penned by the trio with Adele collaborator Kurstin credited as the main producer.



Noel also mocked Liam for referencing Oasis' 1994 single 'Live Forever' in his track 'One Of Us' - penned by Liam, Kurstin and Damon McMahon - which contains the line "you said we'd live forever" and has been interpreted as Liam offering an olive branch to his older sibling whom he has not spoken to since Noel quit the group in 2009.



In an interview with The Face, the 'This Is The Place' singer said: "I wonder if they had pictures of me in the studio when they were writing that s**t. I remember once in the Oasis days, he'd been up to the studio on his own and every line in the song was a title of an Oasis song. It was some incidental blues nonsense. It went, 'You said we were gonna live forever, and now that things are getting better...' And I asked him what it was called. And you know what it was called? Untitled, ha!"



Liam previously admitted he wanted to write songs with Noel when they were in Oasis together and share "Gallagher - Gallagher" songwriting credit with him, however, he insists he was left on his own to pen singles such as 'Songbird' and 'I'm Outta Time'.



Noel has now claimed that it was not him but Liam who stopped that from happening because he never came to the studio with songs ready to work on.



He stated: "Well, there could have been 'Gallagher-Gallagher', but he wasn't into it. But it's down to that thing: if you all turn up at a session and I've written 26 songs, and everyone else has got f**k-all, and you're sat with a producer who's actually got to wrap this album up within three months, what's he gonna do? Sit around watching everybody acting like a chimp's tea party? Is he f**k. He's gonna go, "Well, [Noel's] got it all written already."