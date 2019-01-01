NEWS Sia has revealed she is suffering from a neurological disease Newsdesk Share with :







The 43-year-old singer/songwriter opened up to her Twitter followers about her health issues, revealing that she is also in chronic pain and has the condition Ehlers Danlos.



She tweeted: "Hey, I’m suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going. Life is f**king hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone (sic)."



According to the Ehlers Danlos Society’s website, EDS is "a group of genetic disorders generally determined by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility."



The disorder is rare, affecting only 1 in 5,000 individuals worldwide.



Meanwhile, Sia previously opened up about her addictions in the past, revealing that she had issues with prescription medication and alcohol.



She said in 2013: "I got seriously addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I was always a drinker but I didn’t know I was an alcoholic. I was really unhappy being an artist and I was getting sicker and sicker."



However, after she was diagnosed with hyperthyroid disease, Sia managed to quit pills and booze and last year, she celebrated eight years of sobriety.



She tweeted at the time: "Eight years sober today. I love you, keep going. You can do it."