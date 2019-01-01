NEWS Carrie Underwood had never been on a plane before 'American Idol' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Before He Cheats' star has confessed she had never flown anywhere before she headed to Hollywood for her 'American Idol' show audition in 2005.



She said: "It still freaks me out, to be honest. I'm 36 years old and I've been to lots of airports, but back then I was by myself and there were lots of connecting flights to get there."



And her first experience of plane travel didn't go to plan as her flight from Checotah, Oklahoma was delayed, which caused her to miss her flight connection to California.



Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she added: "Made a couple connections and one plane was late so I missed the next plane. I'm on the phone with whoever our contact person was and I'm like, 'Please don't kick me off the show!' But I made it!"



Meanwhile, Carrie - who has Isaiah, four, and Jacob, eight months - previously insisted she wants to inspire women to realise they don't have to sacrifice their dreams to raise a family.



She said: "Women in this industry carry a lot on them. I think that's something people don't really think about. You see us on stage, and you see the rhinestones and the make-up and the hair; you don't see all the hours that went into everything else. I feel like there's a lot of women who feel like they have to give up [having a family] to follow their dreams, and hopefully they can see that you can juggle. I'm not gonna lie. It's hard, but you get people around you who will help and be a part of your family. You can have it all. We are living the dream."