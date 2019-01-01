Pro-Israel group attacks Demi Lovato bullies

Officials at the Creative Community for Peace are defending Demi Lovato after she was picked on for taking a recent trip to Israel.

The singer posted snaps from her vacation on social media earlier this week (beg30Sep19), and told followers she felt "renewed" by the visit, during which she was baptised in the Jordan River and visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem.

She has since apologised for offending people who felt she was promoting or supporting Israel, amid the country's conflict with Palestine.

Addressing the backlash on her Instagram page, Demi insisted she was unaware that taking a trip to Israel could be construed as her taking a political stance on the long-running conflict, but apologised to those she had offended.

"I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone," she wrote. "With that being said, I'm sorry if I've hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention."

But now the Confident singer has received a wave of support from the Creative Community for Peace, who have blasted those who took aim at Demi.

"Along with members of her family, Ms. Lovato took a spiritual trip to Israel, like millions of people from all faiths and backgrounds do every year," a statement obtained by WENN reads. "Unfortunately, boycott activists hijacked her social media page after she posted photos from the trip for their own political gain.

"She posted movingly about the time she spent at the holocaust museum, a disabled children’s center, and about being baptized in the Jordan River. There was nothing political about her trip, but rather this was a trip of learning, compassion, and self-discovery. Yet, in a calculated attack, boycott activists, trolls and bots immediately targeted her and her fans, in an attempt to turn her influential social media feed into their own bully pulpit. Attacks like this against artists must end.

"We at CCFP encourage artists to travel to Israel and the region and experience it for themselves. Ms. Lovato has no reason to apologize for her visit to Israel, but rather should be embraced for her love of humanity."