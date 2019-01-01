Elton John to carry on performing after farewell tour

Elton John will still perform in London and Las Vegas after completing his farewell tour, according to his husband David Furnish.

Last year, the Rocket Man hitmaker announced he would retire from touring to spend more time with his two young sons after completing a mammoth three-year world tour.

But David, who also manages the star, says fans will still be able to catch him live, as he'll still do shows in his hometown of London and might take up another Las Vegas residency.

"He's definitely stopping touring, I think he will perform in a much more limited capacity," he told Music Week magazine. "Maybe a small series of shows in London every couple of years, maybe a small residency in Vegas is a possibility. He wants to spend time with his family, that's the most important thing."

The movie producer went on to insist Elton will never be able to stop performing entirely, but can no longer stomach spending time away from his family.

"Does he want to stop working? Absolutely not," he added. "Elton is a workhorse, he's passionate and vital and loves what he does. He must never stop creating and he must never stop performing, at least in a very limited capacity. But he doesn't want to travel around the world and be away from his family any more. He finds that excruciating now. That side of his life will end."

David also hinted fans can expect new material, teasing: "I would expect more new music, we've written some songs for the stage musical The Devil Wears Prada, which we're co-producing. We have another musical theatre project that we're developing right now."