Carrie Underwood had never travelled on a plane before American Idol audition

The country music star was crowned the winner of the fourth season of the hit Fox talent show, but the then 22-year-old not only held her nerves to perform in front of millions of viewers each week - she also had to take her "terrifying" first-ever flight.



"It still freaks me out, to be honest," the Cry Pretty hitmaker shared on Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I'm 36 years old and I've been to lots of airports, but back then I was by myself and there were lots of connecting flights to get there."



If the star's nerves weren't bad enough, she revealed she also almost missed the tense round of the competition after her flight from Checotah, Oklahoma was delayed, causing her to miss her connection to California.



"Made a couple connections and one plane was late so I missed the next plane," she explained. "I'm on the phone with whoever our contact person was and I'm like, 'Please don't kick me off the show!' But I made it!"



Carrie recently celebrated 15 years since her first audition, telling the crowd at a Nashville, Tennessee gig: “If there is something you guys out there are holding on to that just seems like too big of a dream or something too crazy, I’m living proof that the craziest things can happen, and you can end up exactly where you always wanted to be.”