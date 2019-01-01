Beyonce tests negative for breast cancer gene following dad Mathew's diagnosis

Beyonce and Solange Knowles both tested negative for the mutated BRCA2 gene, after their dad Mathew was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The former Destiny's Child manager spoke about his diagnosis in an interview on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Wednesday to mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Mathew revealed that, after learning of his health battle, the first call he made was to his famous family members, because there was a chance his children could be carriers of the same gene, putting them at a higher risk of suffering from breast, ovarian and other types of cancer in later years.

While Mathew didn't reveal the results of the test on air, he later told TMZ the siblings have been given the all-clear.

The entrepreneur added the gene runs in his family and that his grandmother’s sister, his aunt, and his aunt’s two daughters all died of breast cancer.

The businessman is a father of four - he shares Beyonce and Solange with ex-wife Tina and two young children with current spouse Gena Avery, who he married in 2013.

Mathew plans to remove his second breast in January as a precautionary measure, following the removal of three lymph nodes already. He told the publication he's currently cancer-free and doing well.